The statement did not name the defendants, who were all believed to be members of a 15-man hit squad that traveled from Saudi Arabia to Turkey in October 2018 before killing and dismembering Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
The verdicts came after a trial that was closed to the public and the news media and that was criticized by human rights group as lacking in transparency. Two top aides to the crown prince whom prosecutors had originally linked to Khashoggi’ slaying were cleared of any wrongdoing by the court late last year.
Khashoggi was a contributing opinion columnist for The Washington Post.