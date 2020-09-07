The rulings came after a trial that was closed to the public and the news media and that was criticized by human rights group as lacking in transparency. Two top aides to the crown prince whom Saudi prosecutors had originally linked to Khashoggi’s slaying were cleared of any wrongdoing by the court late last year.

AD

AD

“These verdicts carry no legal or moral legitimacy. They came at the end of a process which was neither fair, nor just, or transparent,” Agnès Callamard, a United Nations human rights expert who conducted an investigation into the killing, wrote on Twitter after the sentences were announced.

Saudi Arabia’s leaders have been eager to move past the killing and repair it had done to the kingdom’s international standing. Grisly details about the murder had fueled global outrage, as did Saudi Arabia’s initial denials that it had anything to do with Khashoggi’s disappearance.

The Saudi ruling on Monday failed to answer the most urgent questions about the murder, including who had ordered it and the whereabouts of Khashoggi’s remains.

AD

The CIA concluded with “medium to high confidence” that Mohammed, who effectively rules Saudi Arabia, had ordered the killing, which he has denied. Turkey is holding a separate trial and has indicted 20 Saudi citizens on murder charges, though none of the defendants are in Turkish custody.

AD

Khashoggi, 60, was a veteran Saudi journalist who contributed opinion columns to the Washington Post. He had visited the Istanbul consulate intending to collect documents that would allow him to remarry while his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, waited for him outside.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Cengiz said: “The Saudi authorities are closing the case without the world knowing the truth of who is responsible for Jamal’s murder. Who planned it, who ordered it, where is his body?”