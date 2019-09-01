An airstrike on Sunday by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed dozens in a southwest province, said Yemeni rebel officials and aid workers. The Saudi military said they targeted a rebel arms depot, but rebels maintain the strike hit a prison.

In a statement carried on Saudi state television, the coalition said they had destroyed a warehouse that the rebels, known as the Houthis, used to housed drones and missiles. A Houthi spokesperson, speaking on the rebel’s Al Masirah TV channel, said at least 60 bodies were found in the rubble, and that the death toll could rise significantly.

The International Committee for the Red Cross on Sunday appeared to suggest that the facility that was hit was a detention center.

“We are taking these reports extremely seriously,” said Franz Rauchenstein, the head of delegation in Yemen for the group in a tweet. “I am on my way to Dahmar #Yemen to assess the situation. We have visited detainees in this location before, as we do in other places as part of our work.”

In a separate tweet, the ICRC said that it had dispatched a team carrying “urgent medical supplies that can treat up to 100 critically wounded persons.” It added that it would pick up 200 donated body bags along the way, “following airstrikes which are reported to have killed or wounded dozens of detainees.”

If true, the attack would be the latest by the Saud-led coalition to target civilians in Yemen. Such air assaults have in the past struck hospitals, health clinics, markets, even school buses. The coalition has said it has taken measures to prevent civilian casualties, but human rights groups and the United Nations say it continues to break international laws.

The coalition, made up Sunni Muslim countries, has been battling the Shiite Houthis since March 2015 in an effort to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government and prevent Iran from gaining influence through its alliance with the Houthis.

In recent months, the Houthis have shown greater military capabilities, targeting Saudi airports and oil fields with armed drones and missiles. The coalition has responded with airstrikes.

Read more:

Six reasons the crisis in Yemen’s south matters

Yemen: Seizure of Aden by separatists exposes rift within Saudi Arabia and UAE coalition

The UAE is weakening its partnership with the Saudis in Yemen. Here’s why that matters.

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news