Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, blamed Iran and allied forces for recent attacks on commercial tankers in the waterways of the Persian Gulf and called on the international community to take a “decisive stance” against what he called Iranian expansionism in an interview published Sunday.

Saudi Arabia “does not want a war in the region, but we will not hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty and our vital interests,” the crown prince told the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.

The crown prince’s comments added to a climate of tension in the Persian Gulf that started ramping up after four tankers were damaged in May, and intensified further last week following explosions on two more ships.. The Trump administration has also blamed Iran for the attacks, and weeks of accusations between Washington and Tehran have led to fears the barbs will deteriorate into armed conflict between the two sides.

Iran has denied carrying out the attacks. The European Union and China have expressed alarm at the escalation in the region, and both released statements on Friday urging the United States and Iran to show caution.

The crown prince, Saudi Arabia’s day-to-day ruler, did not offer new evidence of Iran’s culpability in the tanker attacks, according to a transcript of his interview. Saudi Arabia views Iran as its principal adversary in the Middle East, and the Saudis, along with the United Arab Emirates and Israel, have been key supporters of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy against the Iranian government.

Saudi Arabia has also accused an Iranian-allied rebel group in neighboring Yemen of acting on Tehran’s orders. In the interview, the crown prince said that a recent missile attack by the group on a Saudi airport that injured dozens of civilians “clearly shows the approach of the Iranian regime and its intentions to target the security and stability of the region.”

The rebel group, known as the Houthis, has denied doing Iran’s bidding and framed its attacks on Saudi Arabia as retaliation for a Saudi-led air campaign in Yemen that has killed thousands of civilians, according to human rights groups.

