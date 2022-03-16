King Salman was accompanied by an entourage that included his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as he left the hospital.

The monarch’s health is closely watched because he holds absolute power in the kingdom. King Salman has appointed his 36-year-old son, Prince Mohammed, as his successor, though he’s also already empowered him to lead day-to-day affairs.

The crown prince’s assertive and brazen style of leadership, as well as his consolidation of power and sidelining of potential rivals, have been controversial. He’s denied any involvement in the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting Western intelligence assessments.