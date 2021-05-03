Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan had been serving as the acting minister of economy since last year.
In another decree published in state media, King Salman appointed Prince Sultan bin Salman as a special adviser to his father. The prince had been head of the Saudi Space Authority, leaning on his experience as the first Arab astronaut to go to space in 1985. The space authority will now be chaired by Abdullah al-Swaha, who is also the minister of communications and information technology
In a first for the kingdom, Iman al-Mutairi was appointed as deputy minister of trade, making her the first woman to hold the post in Saudi Arabia.