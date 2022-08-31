Saudi Arabia opens probe over forces filmed beating women

The governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region formed a committee to probe the beatings captured in the online video and “refer the case to the competent authorities,” the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported. It was not immediately clear what led to the incident or when it took place.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia said Wednesday it opened an investigation after videos purportedly showed security forces beating women at an orphanage in the kingdom’s southwest.

In the footage from an orphanage in the city of Khamis Mushait, security officials hold down women in black abayas while uniformed security forces repeatedly lash them with leather belts and wooden sticks. One man could be seen dragging a woman by her hair across the orphanage lawn as she screamed.