A young Saudi woman facing imminent deportation from an airport in Thailand has attempted to barricade herself in her hotel room, according to photos she shared on social media, saying she fears for her life if she returns home.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun, 18, was on holiday with her family in Kuwait when she fled to Bangkok, hoping to make it onward to Australia to seek asylum. Thai authorities have detained her at an airport hotel, and had planned to send her back to Kuwait on a flight departing at 11:15 a.m. local time. At the time of the plane’s departure, a friend posting on Twitter on her behalf said she continued to remain in her hotel room, which is inside the airport’s transit area past security and immigration checkpoints.

Several phone calls and messages to Alqunun were not immediately returned.

Alqunun launched a social media campaign late Saturday on Twitter chronicling her detention and even posting a photocopied photo of her passport to prove her identity. On Monday morning, hours before her scheduled deportation, she posted several videos of herself formally requesting asylum and stating she will not leave her room without a meeting with UNHCR, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency.

“Rahaf faces grave harm is she is forced back to Saudi Arabia so she should be allowed to see UNHCR and apply for asylum, and Thailand should agree to follow whatever the U.N. refugee agency decides,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch, who has been in touch with Alqunun. “She’s desperately fearful of her family, including her father who is a senior government official, and given Saudi Arabia’s long track record of looking the other way in so-called honor violence incidents, her worry that she could be killed if returned cannot be ignored.”

A spokeswoman for UNHCR said the agency has been “following developments closely and has been trying to seek access from the Thai authorities” to meet with Alqunun and “to assess her need for international protection.”

“UNHCR consistently advocates that refugees and asylum seekers — having been confirmed or claimed to be in need of international protection — cannot be returned to their countries of origin according to the principle of non-refoulement, which prevents states from expelling or returning persons to a territory where their life or freedom would be threatened,” the spokeswoman added.

Surachet Hakparn, head of Thailand’s immigration bureau, told reporters Sunday that Alqunun tried to enter Thailand, but did not have the appropriate documents to get a visa on arrival, and so had to be repatriated. In a statement posted on the Twitter page of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok said Alqunun was stopped by authorities in Thailand for “violating the laws” and that the embassy has been in “constant contact” with her family.

The dramatic scenes and Alqunun’s pleas for help echoed those of other women who have tried to flee abusive or restrictive conditions for them in Saudi Arabia. In 2017, Dina Lasloom, a 24-year old Saudi woman, was similarly attempting to seek asylum in Australia when she was stopped in an airport in Manila. She was forced to return to Saudi Arabia, and has not been publicly heard from since.

In Saudi Arabia, women need a male relative’s approval to depart the country — restrictions that last from birth until death. Alqunun could also face possible criminal charges in Saudi Arabia for “parental disobedience” and for harming the reputation of Saudi Arabia by publicly appealing for help. Human Rights Watch in a statement pointed out that this system of guardianship makes it extremely difficult for victims of violence to seek protection or legal recourse for domestic abuse.

Thailand has also recently detained a former Bahrain soccer player, 25-year old Hakeem al-Araibi, who had been granted refugee status in Australia after speaking out against a powerful Bahraini official. He was detained Nov. 27 after arriving in Bangkok for his honeymoon. He remains in custody as he awaits a court decision on Bahrain’s extradition request.

Wilawan Watcharasakwet contributed reporting from Bangkok.

