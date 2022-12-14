Scholz says Balkans joining EU is in Germany's interest

BERLIN — Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it’s in the interest of Germany and Europe for the remaining countries of the Balkans to join the European Union.
“It is in our German and our European interest for the rest of the Balkans to become part of the European Union,” he told lawmakers in Berlin.
Scholz also praised the decision to allow Croatia to join the Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, and said Bulgaria and Romania should “follow soon.”
Austria has so far blocked the two countries’ bid to join the so-called Schengen area.