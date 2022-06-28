Schools close as tropical disturbance nears Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The government of Trinidad & Tobago closed schools on Tuesday as forecasters warned that a tropical disturbance would bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the southeastern Caribbean.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Grenada and its dependencies, with forecasters warning that up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain could fall there and in northeastern Venezuela. A tropical storm warning was issued for Venezuela’s Islas de Margarita, Coche and Cubagua as well as the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.