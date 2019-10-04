It quoted mission leader Markus Rex as saying that the floe isn’t perfect but it “offers better working conditions than we could have expected after a warm Arctic summer.”

He added that “we’ll have to wait and see if it’s also stable enough to withstand the autumnal storms that are now brewing.”

The 140 million-euro ($158 million) expedition aims to improve scientific models that underpin understanding of the Arctic and climate change.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

