“The virus is not going to go away unless you vaccinate everybody, including the children,” Tang said. “So I think that there’s too much optimistic, over-confident messaging and people get the wrong idea that you can go out and do everything — don’t wear your mask, go and have a barbecue, have fun indoors. But then when you want to pull back from that, people don’t want to do it because they’ve had that taste of freedom and they don’t trust you anymore.”