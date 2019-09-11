Scottish National Party Joanna Cherry QC MP speaks outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, Aug. 30, 2019. (Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

A panel of three Scottish judges ruled Wednesday morning that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was illegal.

The ruling does not mean Parliament will immediately come back into session. But it does give the prime minister’s opponents hope ahead of a Supreme Court case next week. In an earlier ruling last week, judges had declined to challenge the legality of the suspension.

Parliament is not due to come back into session until mid-October under a plan that Johnson critics charged was aimed at delivering a no-deal Brexit, but that appeared to backfire this week as lawmakers rebelled.

Joanna Cherry, one of 75 lawmakers who brought the case in Scotland, told reporters outside of the court in Edinburgh: “You cannot break the law with impunity, Boris Johnson. The rule of law will be upheld by Scotland’s courts and I hope also the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom.”

Commentators said it was likely the case would be heard at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the government due to appeal.

In an emailed statement, the prime minister’s office said, “we are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the UK Supreme Court.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

