The attack happened near Indian Heads, not far from where 23-year-old Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a great white shark in April.
At least four people have died in shark attacks in Australia this year. A 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia state in January and a 60-year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June.
