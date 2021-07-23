According to survivors, there were a total of about 45 people on board the vessel. The passengers’ nationalities, original departure point and intended destination were not immediately clear.
Greece is one of the preferred smuggling routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The vast majority attempt to cross to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast in inflatable dinghies, but occasionally some attempt a longer crossing in larger boats, sometimes leaving the coast of north Africa and hoping to bypass Greece altogether and head directly to Italy.