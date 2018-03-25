See images from Earth Hour, when people around the world turn off their lights

Started by Australia in 2007, Earth Hour is an annual event in which lights are switched off for an hour in major cities around the world to draw attention to energy consumption and its environmental effects.

Columbia People light candles and form a “60+” sign during the Earth Hour environment campaign in Colombia. Earth Hour, which started in Australia in 2007, is being observed by millions of supporters in 187 countries, who are turning off their lights at 8.30pm local time in what organisers describe as the world’s “largest grassroots movement for climate change.” Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images