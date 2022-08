Senegal signs peace accord with separatist rebels

Senegal President Macky Sall announced the agreement, which was signed Thursday in Guinea Bissau between government officials and the Provisional Committee of Political and Combatant Wings of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance. It calls for the laying down of arms.

DAKAR, Senegal — Senegal’s government has signed a peace agreement with separatist rebels from the southern Casamance region that aims to end more than four decades of conflict.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

“I remain committed to the consolidation of lasting peace in Casamance,” said Sall in his statement, thanking President Umaru Sisoko Embalo for his mediation of the accord.

The agreement aims to end more than 40 years of conflict in the Casamance region, located in the south of Senegal. Hundreds of military and civilian casualties have been recorded in this conflict. In March, the army launched a vast operation against the rebels which led to the destruction of several bases.