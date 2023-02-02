Separate shootings in South Africa towns leave 10 dead

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Two separate shootings in rural towns in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province killed 10 people, police said Thursday.
Qunu and Bityi are around 15 kilometers (9 miles) apart.
Police said the motives for the shootings were unclear and investigators were working to determine if they were connected. No arrests have been made.
Sunday’s shooting happened in the Kwazakhele township near the Eastern Cape’s main city of Gqeberha. In that incident, two gunmen entered a house and started shooting at people attending a birthday party.