Separate shootings in South Africa towns leave 10 dead

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Two separate shootings in rural towns in South Africa's Eastern Cape province killed 10 people, police said Thursday. The Wednesday night killings came on the heels of a shooting at a birthday party in the same province on Sunday that left eight people dead. The latest shootings happened in the towns of Qunu and Bityi. Unknown gunmen killed seven people in Qunu, and three people were fatally shot in Bityi.

Qunu and Bityi are around 15 kilometers (9 miles) apart.

Police said the motives for the shootings were unclear and investigators were working to determine if they were connected. No arrests have been made.

Sunday’s shooting happened in the Kwazakhele township near the Eastern Cape’s main city of Gqeberha. In that incident, two gunmen entered a house and started shooting at people attending a birthday party.

