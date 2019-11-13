The powerful blast shook Kabul during rush hour, smashing windows of houses and shops nearby, residents said.

It was the first large bombing in the Afghan capital after about a month of relative calm, and it came only one day after President Ashraf Ghani said he would release three high-profile Taliban commanders from prison, a major concession he said he hoped would jump-start talks and lead to the release of hostages, including two foreigners, one American and one Australian, kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016.

The three Taliban prisoners, Mali Khan, Hafiz Rashid and Anas Haqqani, belong to the Haqqani network, a violent wing of the Taliban behind the abductions of a number of high-profile foreigners in recent years, including U.S. soldier Bowe Bergdahl, who was held for five years.

Haqqani is the son of the Haqqani network’s founder. His older brother is the deputy leader of the Taliban.

No group has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack.

It was not immediately clear if the Taliban commanders Ghani said he planned to release were still in prison Wednesday.

A security official told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the three could be transferred to Qatar, where the group has an office, as soon as Tuesday evening. He said the two hostages, U.S. citizen Kevin King, 63, and Australian Timothy Weeks, 50, had not yet been released, but that the Afghan government hoped that transferring the Taliban commanders would lead to an exchange.

The pair, who were teaching English at the American University of Afghanistan, were kidnapped at gunpoint close to the university campus in August 2016. The Taliban has since warned that King’s health was rapidly deteriorating. In his remarks Tuesday, Ghani said the Taliban release was a “humanitarian gesture,” citing concerns that the hostages held by the Taliban were unwell.

Sharif Hassan contributed to this report.

