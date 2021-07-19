Online videos from the scene of the crash, one of the main thoroughfares in the coastal resort city, showed ambulances and police officers while waiters cleaned up or assisted people on the ground.
The incident took place in the mid-afternoon as the area was brimming with customers having lunch, said Raúl Morote, whose family owns several restaurants on the popular avenue.
“The car was zigzagging and sweeping away everything,” Morote told AP.
He said he could see about a dozen people being assisted on the spot by emergency crews, many of them with blood covering their legs.