By late afternoon Monday, Britain issued six severe flood warnings in the central English counties of Herefordshire and Worcestershire. The Environment Agency also said 205 flood warnings were in place, meaning that flooding was expected, and there were 254 alerts, meaning flooding was possible. Some 480 flood warnings and alerts were issued across England on Monday, the highest on record, the agency said.

West Mercia police said the woman, Yvonne Booth, 55, had gone missing near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday. A man pulled from the water in the same incident was airlifted to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

The weather system brought winds of more than 90 mph and up to six inches of rain to Britain over the weekend. And the tumult is not over.

“We expect disruptive weather into the middle of this week bringing a significant flood risk for the West Midlands, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England,’’ said Toby Willison, executive director of operations at Britain’s Environment Agency.

Forecasters said river levels in parts of northern England had yet to reach their peak. In the city of York, authorities were piling up more than 4,000 sandbags as the River Ouse continued to rise. It is expected to peak on Tuesday.

Other residents in Wales and western England were cleaning up Monday after the storm flooded roads, railways, homes and businesses and disrupted travel across Britain. Some told stories of fleeing for their lives.

In addition to the weather-related car accidents that injured at least nine people in Germany, a commuter train with 67 passengers crashed into a fallen tree in the western city of Dortmund. Nobody was injured.