Authorities issued a red alert in Hong Kong and southern China as strong winds and heavy rains from Typhoon Mangkhut ripped through dense coastal cities, blowing out windows and flooding hotel lobbies, after it left at least 30 dead in the northern Philippines.

Hong Kong authorities on Sunday morning raised the hurricane alert level for the city to a signal 10 — the highest level — and told residents to brace for winds of up to 120 miles per hour in some parts of the city. By 2 p.m., the typhoon, which was downgraded from a super typhoon to a severe typhoon, was centered about 62 miles south of Hong Kong and is expected to move westward toward mainland China.

Residents hunkered down in their apartments, and streets in the usually buzzing city were deserted Sunday. Videos shared widely on Twitter and WhatsApp chat groups showed damage to some of the city’s towering and closely-packed buildings. In one, windows had been blown out, scattering debris all around, and in another, a crane collapsed dramatically at a construction site in Mongkok. Buildings swayed as sustained winds of about 96 miles per hour continued to slam against them.

“Remain where you are if protected and be prepared for destructive winds and the change in wind directions,” warned the Hong Kong Observatory, the city’s meteorological agency, in an alert on Sunday afternoon. Residents were told to avoid Hong Kong’s harbors, including the iconic Victoria Harbor, where storm surges have caused the water level to rise dramatically. The agency also issued a landslide warning, and urged residents to keep away from steep slopes.

Nearly half a million people were evacuated from seven cities in Guangdong province, on China’s southern coast, according to the Associated Press, where Typhoon Mangkhut was expected to make landfall later Sunday afternoon. For the first time, 42 casinos on the gambling hotspot of Macau were closed “for the safety of casino employees, visitors to the city and residents,” according to a government statement. Hundreds of flights were canceled at Hong Kong International Airport, a major transportation hub for the region.

On Saturday morning, the typhoon ravaged through the northeastern Cagayan province in Luzon Island, Philippines’ largest and most populated. At least 30 died in landslides or by drowning, according to Philippine National Police. Cagayan is largely an agricultural province, and authorities fear extensive damage to crops grown there, including rice, corn and bananas. About 63,000 people have been affected, and the damage has not yet been fully assessed as many of the worst-hit areas are rural. Phone lines and communication in parts of the province have also been affected.

Still, the destruction and death toll was far lower than feared — especially compared to Typhoon Haiyan, which struck the archipelago in 2013, killing at least 6,300 in one of the worst tropical cyclones ever recorded. Authorities and residents say they had learned from that experience, and that residents were quicker and more willing to evacuate to shelters. About 87, 000 people were evacuated.

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrived in the affected province in Sunday to assess the damage and speak to disaster relief officials.

A spokesman for the president, Harry Roque, in a press briefing on Sunday said Duterte is “very, very satisfied so far,” with the government’s response, but expressed his condolences for the lives lost, according to the Rappler news website.

