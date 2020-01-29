“Maryam Sanda should reap what she has sown,” Justice Yusuf Halilu told the packed courtroom Monday in the capital city, Abuja. “It is blood for blood.”

The decision landed as Africa’s most populous nation is increasingly divided over how to punish those convicted of the highest crimes. Some argue hanging is outdated in the continent’s largest economy, while others cast it as the ultimate deterrence — a necessity at a time of rising bloodshed.

AD

“Justice has been served because what is happening — this sort of mindless killing — has become quite commonplace,” said Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s former minister of culture.

AD

“This isn’t about justice — it’s promoting vengeance,” said Angela Uwandu, the head of Lawyers without Borders in Abuja, “and that’s not the example we need to be setting.”

More than 2,000 people wait on death row in Nigeria, but executions rarely take place, according to Amnesty International, which tracks such data. Only seven have been carried out since 2007.

Sentences include stoning, shooting and lethal injection.

Governors must sign off on the executions, which happen behind closed doors. Some quietly disagree with the punishments or fear public backlash, advocates say. So they avoid the signatures, letting inmates who exhaust their chance at an appeal languish in prison for years.

AD

Nigeria’s last executions took place about four years ago in the southern Edo State. Those three men, who were convicted on robbery charges, had been on death row for two decades.

AD

At least 690 people in 20 countries were executed in 2018, according to the latest numbers. Iran, Iraq, Pakistan and Somalia topped the list, and Sri Lanka grabbed headlines with a job posting for hangmen. (More than 100 people applied.)

Sanda’s case drew a particularly harsh spotlight.

She didn’t fit the usual profile of an abusive spouse. Ninety-five percent of recorded domestic violence cases in Nigeria involve a male perpetrator, according to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team.

AD

Sanda was married to Bilyaminu Bello, the son of a famous politician. They shared a young daughter.

The couple had a loud argument on Nov. 18, 2017 — the day Bello died, witnesses told authorities.

Sanda said she was upset after finding a nude photo of a woman on her husband’s phone, but she denied killing him.

AD

She shouted threats in a fit of rage. The pair struggled, and Bello slipped onto a broken Shisha bottle, her lawyers said. The police disputed this account, arguing Bello’s fatal wounds more likely came from a kitchen knife.

Both sides agreed on one thing: There was a lack of evidence. Sanda’s mother, brother and housekeeper had cleaned up the scene before officers arrived — a move that led to charges that were later dropped. No one saw what had actually happened.

AD

Halilu’s decision to convict stemmed from Nigeria’s controversial “doctrine of last seen,” according to local reports, which puts the burden of proof on the last person with the victim in a murder case.

Sanda could not clear her name, Halilu ruled.

The verdict sent shockwaves through the Internet. Videos of Sanda’s wailing blazed across Twitter.

AD

“I feel so sorry and sad for Maryam Sanda’s daughter, growing up to understand such devastating incidences will not going to be easy,” tweeted Bashir Ahmaad, an assistant to Nigerian president Mohaamdu Bahari.

Others wondered why the state planned to execute Sanda and not people who had defected from terrorist groups in northeast Nigeria.