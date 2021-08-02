The court case related to the fate of the some 70 Palestinian residents of the strategically critical neighborhood that connects East Jerusalem with the Old City has been dragging on for several decades. Facing pressure from human rights activists, Israeli judges have been intervening in what the Jewish settlers say is a real estate dispute and what Palestinian residents say is an attempt to “Judaize” the contested city of Jerusalem and carry out ethnic cleansing against its Palestinian residents. Both Israelis and Palestinians revere the holy sites within Jerusalem’s Old City walls and claim the city as their nations’ capital.