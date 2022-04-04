The four students were killed while on their way to school, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights an opposition war monitoring group, and Idlib-based activist Hadi Abdullah. The Observatory said the four were all boys and all under the age of 18. It did not provide further details.

The shelling came as Russian warplanes conducted strikes on other parts of Idlib. The Observatory and the Thiqa news agency, an activist collective, said Russian warplanes attacked southern parts of the province on Monday.

Russia joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015, helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Russian warplanes have continued to conduct airstrikes in Idlib, targeting suspected insurgent positions, as well as in central Syria, where sleeper cells of the Islamic State group are active. However, the Observatory says that the number of Russian strikes have dropped since late February, after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.