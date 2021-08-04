Channel 12 reported that one rocket exploded in an open area and another was intercepted by Israel’s defense system, known as the Iron Dome. The army said it fired artillery back in response.
The warnings went off near Kiryat Shmona, a community of about 20,000 people near the Lebanese border. There have been several similar incidents in recent months.
The fire is believed by Israeli authorities to have been launched by Palestinian groups based in Lebanon and not the militant Hezbollah group. It’s unlikely that Palestinian groups could operate without Hezbollah’s consent.