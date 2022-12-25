Six passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain

MADRID — Rescuers on Sunday recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said.
The Spanish Guardia Civil said a total of eight people were on the bus. The two survivors were rescued Saturday night and taken to hospitals. The bodies of the dead were retrieved Sunday.
Regional president Alfonso Rueda said the bad weather conditions were a possible cause of the accident.