The profile emerging on social media of the man arrested for Tuesday’s slap showed an interest in medieval combat and martial arts, confirmed by a friend in an interview on BFMTV. The friend, identified only as Loic, said he was “stunned” by the slap. In October 2018, Tarel put out a call on a social media platform for funds for an association of Medieval martial arts in his hometown, Saint-Vallier, with a population of under 4,000.