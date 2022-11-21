Small plane crashes in Colombian neighborhood; 8 dead

MEDELLIN, Colombia — A small plane crashed Monday in a neighborhood in the central Colombian city of Medellín, killing eight people on board, airport authorities said. No injuries were immediately reported on the ground.
The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Medellín Mayor Daniel Quintero said in a statement that the aircraft experienced “an engine failure” during takeoff.
“Unfortunately, the pilot was not able to keep the plane aloft and it crashed in this neighborhood,” Quintero said. Seven homes were destroyed and six other buildings damaged, he said.
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded.
The aircraft, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, was traveling to the western department of Chocó.