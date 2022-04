Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

NS said trains would be halted until 5 p.m. while it sought to fix the problem.

“We are working hard on recovery, but unfortunately it is not yet possible to say how long this situation will last,” NS said in a statement on its website.