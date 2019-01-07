Gabon's president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, addresses a meeting on climate change at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and the Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethi­o­pia, on Jan. 29, 2018. (Tiksa Negeri/Reuters)

Soldiers in the oil-rich Central African country of Gabon seized control of the national broadcaster and issued a statement early Monday deposing the country’s absent leader to “restore democracy.”

Reports from news agencies said the coup attempt has been accompanied by scattered gunfire in the streets of the capital, Libreville. Soldiers read out a statement on state television announcing they were deposing the president.

Lt. Kelly Ondo Obiang, the leader of the self-declared Patrioic Movement of the Defense and Security forces of Gabon, said the recent address by President Ali Bongo “reinforced doubts about the president’s ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office.”

After suffering from a stroke during a visit to Saudi Arabia in October, Bongo traveled to Morocco, where he has been recovering ever since. In his first public statement since falling ill, he issued a New Year’s address from Rabat acknowledging he had been “through a difficult period” and promised to return soon.

Prior to his speech, speculation in the country had been rife that he was dead.

The presidential spokesman told Reuters news agency that a statement would soon be issued.

Bongo came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar, who ruled the country for 42 years.

Bongo’s reelection in 2016 was marred by violence and accusations of fraud.

