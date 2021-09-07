“We are following all previously-established legal protocols, and referring any requests for asylum to the appropriate German authorities,” said Joseph Giordono-Scholz, a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.
“The U.S. Air Base at Ramstein is on German sovereign territory,” Germany’s Interior Ministry said in a statement. “Germany asylum law applies.”
Still, German authorities have reached out to their U.S. counterparts to discuss the issue, which comes less than a month before Germany’s national election on Sept. 26.
“The motivation for the asylum requests will be examined at their hearings,” the ministry. “The fact that the applicants are in the custody of American authorities who do not threaten them but have previously rescued them from Afghanistan will be considered.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to meet German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Ramstein on Wednesday.