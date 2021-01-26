If developed countries don’t ensure access to vaccines in emerging markets, “the global economy stands to lose $9.2 trillion,” it said. “No economy can recover fully from the pandemic until vaccines are equally accessible in all countries.”

The study comes as battles have emerged between nations over limited supplies of the most effective vaccines, including doses produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The coronavirus has infected nearly 100 million people worldwide, of whom more than 2 million have died.

Britain, Canada, the United States and European Union have all made the largest purchases of vaccine doses, according to public data.

“Until we end the pandemic everywhere, we won’t end it anywhere,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, said Monday.

“As we speak, rich countries are rolling out vaccines, while the world’s least-developed countries watch and wait,” he said. “Every day that passes, the divide grows between the world’s haves and have nots.”

On Tuesday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged wealthy countries to stop hoarding excess coronavirus vaccines. South Africa is currently grappling with a new covid-19 variant that could make the current vaccines less effective, researchers say.

“We need those who have hoarded the vaccines to release the vaccines so that other countries can have them,” Ramaphosa told a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

