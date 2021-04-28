South Africa has also secured 30 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for its vaccination campaign, of which nearly 1 million are expected to be delivered to South Africa by May 17, said Mkhize. The Pfizer vaccines will be used in the country’s major cities, which have adequate freezers and the logistics to administer the two-dose vaccine. The J&J vaccines, which can be stored in ordinary refrigerators and are single-dose vaccines, will be used in South Africa’s rural areas, said Mkhize.