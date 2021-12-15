Zuma’s imprisonment in July sparked protests by supporters who demanded his immediate pardon. The protests quickly descended into chaotic violence in which trucks were burned, shops and warehouses looted and burned. More than 300 people died in the country’s worst violence since the end of apartheid in 1994. For more than a week the violence shook the Kwazulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces. Official statistics now estimate that the violence contributed to a 1.5% economic decline during that period.