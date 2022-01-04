Zuma refused to obey a court order to appear before the commission and answer questions under oath. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying the court order. He was imprisoned in July, triggering rioting and destruction of property in which more than 300 people were killed. In September Zuma, 79, was released on medical parole for an undisclosed ailment. A court has ruled that the medical parole was invalid and that Zuma should return to prison. Zuma is appealing that decision.