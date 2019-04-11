Protesters shout slogans and hold banners reading 'Abolish punishment for abortion' during a rally in front of the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, April 11, 2019. (Kim Chul-Soo/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

After fighting for women’s right to have an abortion for the past four years, 21-year-old Kim Ye-rim felt herself “liberated” when the judge declared on Thursday South Korea’s abortion ban unconstitutional.

The verdict from the Seoul’s Constitutional Court paves way for South Korea to legalize abortion, knocking down one of the most stringent abortion bans in the developed world.

In a 7 to 2 vote, the Constitutional Court overturned a 66-year-old ban on abortion, which denied abortion except for in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s health is at risk.

Under the now-overruled regulation, women could be fined or jailed for a year for having abortions, while doctors who assist with them could face up to two years in prison. The court ordered lawmakers to revise the law by the end of 2020.

Outside the verdict was met with cheers from abortion rights proponents. There were also angry outcries at the court from opponents led by small, but vocal minority of Catholics and other Christian denominations.

“Now a woman can be respected for her own decision about her body,” said Lee Yu-rim of Sexual and Reproductive Rights Forum, addressing a rally in front of the court in Seoul. Lee said the court decision sets a “historical milestone” that “calls an end to threats and reprisals that women faced” for seeking abortion.

On the other side of the court, abortion opponents brought a group of children to chant slogans and hold pictures of unborn fetuses. Reverend Yosep Joo of the National Coalition against Abortion denounced the court decision as “against humanity,” while antiabortion campaigners shouted “murderer” at the cheering proponents.

A survey by Korean Women’s Development Institute last year of 2,006 women aged 15 to 44 found one out of five respondents have received abortion — 97 percent of them illegally.

Lee Han-bon of Lawyers for a Democratic Society said individuals were rarely punished for abortion unless deliberately reported to the police, usually by boyfriends or husbands seeking reprisal. “The premise of the abortion law was protection of unborn children, but in reality the restriction just made women vulnerable to fear of punishment.”

The antiabortion law was put in place in 1953 and has been selectively enforced at the whim of subsequent governments.

Abortion was tacitly encouraged for decades after South Korea began its national family planning campaign in 1960s with international assistance. A high birthrate was seen as an obstacle to economic growth and the modernization of postwar South Korea.

Koh Kyung-sim recalled that when he was as a trainee obstetrician at a community health center in mid-1980s, performing so-called “menstrual regulation” a dozen times each day. “This was essentially a form of abortion, but as it was provided as part of public health service from the government, no one knew it was illegal.”

Fast-forward to 2000s, the population control turned out to have worked too well, bringing down the fertility way below two-child replacement level. In November 2009, the South Korean government announced a “comprehensive plan for low birthrate” which included a crackdown on abortion. Later that year, a group of physicians formed Pro-Life Doctors Association and started naming clinics performing abortion. “The government turned from encouraging to discouraging abortion as societal needs changed, subjecting a woman’s body to arbitrary interference from the state at political whim,” added Koh.

[Lipstick in kindergarten? South Korea’s K-beauty industry now targets those barely able to read.]

The sudden turn to crackdown on abortion did not lead to a spike in prosecutions, but sent a chill among doctors and the price of the procedure soared.

When 17-year-old Kim sought to terminate her unwanted pregnancy in 2015, she had to wander through a dozen hospitals before finding a place to get an abortion. She had to pay 800,000 won ($700), an entire month’s salary from her part-time job. “I was cornered into this financially and mentally draining experience. The crippling burden imposed by legal and societal restrictions, falls entirely on a woman seeking abortion.”

Yoon Jung-won, an obstetrician at Green Hospital in Seoul, said criminalization of abortion complicated access to the procedure, making it too risky and expensive for those in need. “The court decision to lift the ban should be followed with policies to make abortion accessible to women by such means of insurance coverage,” said Yoon, who leads the Women’s Council at Association of Physicians for Humanism.

Antiabortion activists denounced the court decision to overturn the ban, saying abortion access will lead to “murder of unborn babies.”

