A Russian A-50 military aircraft flies near the disputed islands called Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in South Korea, in this handout picture taken by Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan July 23, 2019. (Handout/Reuters)

South Korea said its fighter jets fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft that twice entered its airspace over a group of small islands off its east coast on Tuesday.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry said its jets scrambled after a Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft violated its airspace over the islands, which are controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan.

The fighters fired 80 warning shots the first time, and a further 280 shots when the aircraft returned a few minutes later. Seoul said it was the first time a Russian military plane had violated its airspace, and experts said the incident complicated simmering regional tensions.

Earlier, two Russian bombers and two Chinese bombers had entered South Korea’s self-declared Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), Seoul said.

Then the Russian A-50 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) flew close to the islands known in South Korea as Dokdo, and in Japan as Takeshima, first entering airspace over the islands at 9:09 a.m. local time and then again at 9:33 a.m., staying for a total of seven minutes.

South Korea summoned the Russian and Chinese ambassador to lodge formal protests on Tuesday, while Seoul’s national security adviser Chung Eui-yong also delivered a warning to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev regarding the intrusion.

“We view this incident very seriously and will take a stronger measure if such an act gets repeated,” Chung was quoted as saying by presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung.

Russia’s Defense Ministry denied that its bombers had entered South Korean airspace or been shot at, but its statement made no mention of the A-50 aircraft referred to by Seoul.

Moscow said its bombers were flying above neutral international waters, and had remained more than 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the disputed islands, adding that it does not recognize South Korea’s Air Defense Identification Zone.

It also said that two South Korean F-16s had approached the Russian bombers and “conducted unprofessional maneuvers, crossing the course of the Russian aircraft and jeopardizing their safety,” failing to establish communications with the crews of the Tu-95MS bombers and firing flares, according to state news agency Tass.

The waters of East Asia are a patchwork of competing sovereignty claims. Japan and South Korea often scramble fighters when Chinese military planes enter what they consider to be their airspace, but experts said it was very unusual for warning shots to be fired. It was also strange that the Russian plane allegedly returned a second time after the first shots had been fired, they said.

Jeffrey Hornung, a political scientist at the RAND Corporation, said the incident clearly looked intentional and planned by Moscow and Beijing, and was a headache for South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“It is beyond imagination to believe that it is merely coincidence for both China and Russia to do this on the same day,” he said.“At a time that the Moon administration has been pursuing a policy of engagement to denuclearize non-democratic North Korea while enabling relations with democratic Japan to nosedive to historic depths, I fear its undemocratic neighbors are taking advantage of Seoul’s already burdened foreign policy agenda to sow further problems for Seoul,” he said.

South Korea and Japan, both U.S. allies, have become embroiled in a dispute stemming from historical grievances that is spilling over into economic retaliation.

The Japanese government also lodged a protest against both South Korea and Russia, Japan’s Kyodo News reported, citing government sources.

Japan said it “cannot accept these kinds of actions in our territory,” Kyodo reported.

Min Joo Kim in Seoul, Anton Troianovski in Moscow and Akiko Kashiwagi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

