South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in arrived in Pyongyang Tuesday for his third summit this year with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un, in an attempt to unlock an impasse with the United States over denuclearization.

It is the first time since October 2007, and only the third time since the division of the peninsula, that a South Korean leader has visited the North Korean capital.

Emerging from the plane with his wife Kim Jung-sook, Moon was greeted on a red carpet on the tarmac by Kim and his wife Ri Sol Ju.

The two men embraced, smiled warmly and chatted briefly, while their wives shook hands and talked. A military band played and several hundred invited guests waved the flags of North Korea and a unified Korean Peninsula, as well as flower bouquets.

The presidents then inspected a military guard and stood on a podium as goose-stepping troops marched past.

Moon’s first summit with Kim in April unleashed a wave of optimism in South Korea about the prospects for peace across the divided peninsula, but the feel-good feeling has waned as the scale of the task ahead has become more obvious. At the same time, Moon’s own popularity has fallen sharply, albeit largely over rising unemployment and soaring property prices.

The South Korean president appears to be gambling he can revive the stalled nuclear talks and his popularity at the same time.

“What I want to achieve is peace,” he said in a weekly meeting with his top aides Monday, “not a tentative change which could be volatile dependent on international situation, but irreversible, permanent and unwavering peace, regardless of what might happen on the global arena.”

Moon brought with him an entourage including the heads of some of South Korea’s largest conglomerates, as well K-pop stars and even South Korea’s national soccer coach, there to make a seemingly unlikely proposal that the two nations jointly bid to hold the 2034 World Cup.

Business leaders are there to underline the potential economic rewards for North Korea should it denuclearize, although deals can’t be made unless and until U.S.-led sanctions are lifted.

Moon will meet Kim on Tuesday and Wednesday, with two principal goals in mind. The first, according to Moon’s chief of staff Im Jong-seok, is to ink a series of “meaningful” agreements to ease tensions across the world’s most militarized border.

Those could include an agreement to pull back some guard posts at the heavily mined front line, disarm an area of the border near the shared village of Panmunjom and reduce the chance of clashes along their shared maritime boundary.

Im said the measures would “fundamentally remove the danger of armed clashes and ease fears of war,” but warned that the details hadn’t been agreed going into the summit.

More ambitious is Moon’s attempt to unlock an impasse between Pyongyang and Washington over who should make the next move in their dialogue over peace and denuclearization.

The United States wants North Korea to take a meaningful step toward dismantling its nuclear weapons program, starting by declaring all its nuclear and missile facilities.

North Korea says it has already dismantled two nuclear and missile testing sites this year, and wants the United States to declare that the 1950-53 Korean War is formally over, to reduce hostility and build mutual trust.

Moon said he would seek to talk the issue over “candidly” with Kim “to seek common ground between the United States’ call for denuclearization measures and the North’s demand for corresponding steps for security guarantees and an end of hostility.”

One proposal being widely discussed in Seoul is what is being called “declaration for declaration” — that a declaration by one side is swiftly followed by a corresponding declaration from the other side, diplomats and officials said.

Rodong Sinmun, the official representative of the Workers’ Party of Korea, said on Monday that both sides should strive to create a “a new history of peace, prosperity and reunification” between the two Koreas that would “add to the joy of our people.”

But Moon’s chief of staff Im was cautious, playing down what he called “expectations for huge accomplishments” on denuclearization at the summit.

“This is the part we are very cautious about, one we find very difficult and hard to have any optimistic outlook about,” he told reporters, explaining that progress depended on the two leaders’ conversations and could not be agreed upon in advance by junior officials.

“Depending on how candidly the two leaders talk through the issue, whether any concrete agreement on denuclearization can be reached, and if that can make it to a joint statement, if not a statement, whether a verbal agreement can be reached and be announced, all these questions are blank ones for us at the moment,” he said.

The Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace deal.

An end-of-war declaration would be only one step toward a more formal peace treaty, but some members of the U.S. administration are concerned it could be used to undermine the justification for the presence of its military bases in South Korea.

Moon is expected to be welcomed at Pyongyang’s airport by Kim before the two men have lunch and spend the afternoon in discussions, Im said.

The summit will continue Wednesday morning, after which — if it goes well — the two leaders will hold a joint news conference that will be beamed back live to Seoul.

Unless the discussions continue, Moon will have lunch at Okryu-gwan, a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, followed by a tour of the city and then a farewell banquet. He will fly back to Seoul on Thursday morning.

If the talks are successful, they could pave the way for a second summit between Kim and President Trump later this year, officials and diplomats say.

“If the dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea is resumed because of my visit to North Korea, that is meaningful in itself.” Moon was quoted as saying just before leaving by spokesman Yoon Young-chan Tuesday.

Min Joo Kim reported from Seoul.

Read more:

S Korea forges ahead with charm offensive to Kim regime even as US outreach stumbles

N. Korea says U.S. ‘smear campaign’ over hacking undercuts Trump-Kim accord

North Korea celebrates 70th birthday with military parade — but no ICBMs

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news