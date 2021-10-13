Police said the alleged leader of the group is a man known as “Sheikh” who had been arrested in Turkey in 2016 when he had tried to join the Islamic State extremist group. He entered Spain in March and allegedly began recruiting and indoctrinating others to his cause, police said.
This was the second part of the police operation “ARBAC” that led to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in Barcelona in January.
During that first part of the operation, police became aware of “Sheikh” when investigators confirmed that there was a person in Algeria who tried to help group members enter Spain without being detected by Spanish security forces.
The operation counted on the support from Spain’s intelligence services, the FBI, Europol and the security forces of Algeria.