His remains will relocated to his family crypt 44 years after they were first buried. The exhumation began Thursday morning in the presence of 22 Franco family members, including his seven grandchildren. Members of Spain’s Socialist government, which ordered the exhumation after years of legislative and judicial hurdles, were also present.

More than 500 international and national journalists congregated outside the entrance to the complex on Thursday. Attendees will pass a metal detector, with all cameras forbidden in the sanctuary where the tomb will be exhumed.

The exhumation, once unimaginable, comes at a time of deep political polarization in Spain, weeks before it goes to the polls on Nov. 10 in the fourth general election in fewer than four years.

Opposition parties have criticized the Spanish government for going ahead with the exhumation, slamming it as a campaign move meant to further polarize the electorate.

Franco ruled Spain from 1936 until his death in 1975, coming to power after defeating the democratic government in the Spanish Civil War. His death paved the way for Spain’s peaceful transition to democracy.

The move, long a priority of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, comes after years of judicial proceedings, with Spain’s Supreme Court recently dismissing the Franco family’s objections.

“Exhuming the dictator was a key part of the many reflections made over the years by the men and women in this country who didn't want their relatives to be in the dark,” said Carmen Calvo, Spain’s vice president, on Thursday morning.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, we are the second country in the world in terms of missing people from the war. That is unacceptable. The Valley of the Fallen will be a place of memory and honor, justice for all, for both sides. Because there are more than 30,000 people buried there from both sides.”

While Franco’s popularity is waning, the burial site has been a place of pilgrimage for his supporters on the far-right to commemorate the anniversary of his death on Nov. 22.

Originally presented by Franco as a monument to both sides of the Civil War, the Valley of the Fallen — whose giant cross is visible for miles — has become a symbol of Franco’s rule and the focal point of Spain’s 2007 Historical Memory Law, which formally condemned Franco’s regime, recognized victims on both sides of the Civil War and called for the repurposing of the moment to represent all Spaniards.

“Today the doors of the Valley of the Fallen are opened so that democracy can enter,” said Emilio Silva, who heads the Association for the Recovery of Historic Memory. “And it ends the marginalization that the victims of the Francoist dictatorship have suffered for 40 years.”

Some 300 Franco supporters, who oppose the exhumation and relocation, congregated at the entrance to the private cemetery where he will be reinterred. Decked in pro-Franco flags and scarves, protesters chanted: “Long Live Spain, Long Live Franco.”

Weather allowing, the double coffin with its zinc interior, will be helicoptered to the family crypt where Franco will be buried next to his wife, Carmen Polo, in a private family ceremony in Mingorrubio Cemetery in Madrid.