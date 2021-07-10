AEMET spokesperson Rubén del Campo said temperatures are forecast to be 5-10 degrees Celsius above average for the date in many areas of the country.
The heat will scorch central-southern Spain on Saturday before spreading east the coming two days. Only a segment Spain’s northern Atlantic coast ix expected to be spare.
Forecasts indicate the temperature could get as high as 44 degrees Celsius (111 F) in the Guadalquivir valley near Seville on Saturday.
Spain’s highest temperature on record is 49 degrees Celsius (120 F.)