Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

MADRID — Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said Wednesday.
The service adds that, even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years. Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar.
Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year that has favored explosive wild fires, damaged crop yields and led to water restrictions. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.
