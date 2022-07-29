Spain registers monkeypox death; media say it's a first

In its latest report on the virus, Spain’s Health Ministry said 120 people had been admitted to the hospital so far with monkeypox and one had died. Spain’s state news agency Efe and other media outlets said it was the country’s first monkeypox death.

MADRID — Spain on Friday reported the death of a person from monkeypox, which Spanish media said was a first for the European Union nation.

The ministry gave no further details regarding the death. It said Spain had 4,298 people infected with the virus. Of that, some 3,500 cases were of men who had had sex with other men. Of the total, only 64 were women.