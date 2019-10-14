Separatist sympathizers in Catalonia vowed massive civil disobedience in protest of a ruling they deemed overly harsh.
Three other defendants were found guilty merely of disobedience, which means they will be fined but not serve prison time. All 12 defendants were acquitted of the more serious charge of rebellion, but top Catalan officials were given the lengthier sentences.
Spanish prosecutors initially sought a hefty sentence of 25 years for Oriol Junqueras, Catalonia’s former vice president and the highest-ranking Catalan official on trial. Junqeras was ultimately given a sentence of 13 years, the longest the court handed down.
McAuley reported from Paris.