MADRID — Spain’s Supreme Court sentenced nine of the 12 Catalan separatist leaders for sedition on Monday morning, a ruling that carries a punishment of between nine and 13 years in prison.

The October 2017 Catalan independence referendum, which was deemed illegal by Madrid, and the subsequent trial of those behind it have split Spanish society like no other events since its democratic transition in the mid-1970s after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

Separatist sympathizers in Catalonia vowed massive civil disobedience in protest of a ruling they deemed overly harsh.

Three other defendants were found guilty merely of disobedience, which means they will be fined but not serve prison time. All 12 defendants were acquitted of the more serious charge of rebellion, but top Catalan officials were given the lengthier sentences.

AD
AD

Spanish prosecutors initially sought a hefty sentence of 25 years for Oriol Junqueras, Catalonia’s former vice president and the highest-ranking Catalan official on trial. Junqeras was ultimately given a sentence of 13 years, the longest the court handed down.

McAuley reported from Paris.

AD
AD