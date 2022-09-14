Spokesman: Zelenskyy in car accident, no serious injuries

We're following changes at the palace after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Get the Post Elizabeth newsletter for updates.

Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv rrgion, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.

The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.