Explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka killed over 300 people and injured more than 500 on Easter Sunday. These are the latest developments:

● The death toll had been revised to 311 on Tuesday morning, up from 290, according to Sri Lanka’s state minister for defense.

● The government says the attack was carried out by the National Thowheed Jamaath, a local Islamist militant group, with suspected international assistance.

● Sri Lanka’s president has asked for international assistance in tracking down the group’s foreign connections.

● The prime minister says elements of the government had prior intelligence about the attacks.

● At least 39 foreigners were killed and 28 others wounded, the tourism minister said. Four Americans are among the dead.

● The United States pledged investigative assistance and is sending FBI agents to help.

The death toll in a string of Easter bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka was increased to 311, according to the state minister for defense, as the country marked a national day of mourning on Tuesday.

Attention is now focused on how a local Islamist extremist group identified by authorities as the culprits, the National Thowheed Jamaath, managed to stage such a deadly and planned attack, and what international assistance they may have had.

The United States pledged support for the investigation, dispatching FBI agents to help. At least four U.S. citizens are among the dead, and “several” Americans were seriously injured, the State Department said Monday. Sri Lankan Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said 39 foreigners were killed and 28 wounded.

FBI agents are being sent to assist Sri Lankan police in their investigation, according to a U.S. law enforcement official. The FBI has also offered laboratory expertise in testing some of the bomb evidence, and analysts have been scouring FBI databases for any pieces of information that could shed additional light on the plotters, officials said.

Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said the Islamist group, whose name roughly translates to National Monotheism Organization, used suicide bombers at three churches and three hotels. He added that a foreign network was probably involved.

“We do not believe these attacks were carried out by a group of people who were confined to this country,” Senaratne said. “There was an international network without which these attacks could not have succeeded.”

He called for the police inspector general, Pujith Jayasundara, to resign because security agencies had received a report warning of attacks by this group on churches and hotels weeks earlier.

President Maithripala Sirisena said he would seek “international assistance” with the investigation. Intelligence agencies have reported that “international organizations” were behind these “acts of local terrorists,” his office said in a statement. The statement also said the government would implement anti-terrorism measures that give police additional powers, effective at midnight.

Serious questions have arisen on why and how the government and security forces were unable to foil the coordinated bombings. Two officials provided The Washington Post with the three-page intelligence report that the health minister alluded to, in which a senior police official warned of potential suicide attacks by the same Islamist extremist group.

The authenticity of those documents were verified by Sri Lanka’s state minister for defense, Ruwan Wijewardene. The report also identified several members by name, including the group’s alleged leader. Mujibur Rahman, a member of Sri Lanka’s Parliament who was briefed on the report, said it was based on information from Indian intelligence agencies.

Officials said 24 suspects have been taken into custody for questioning, news agencies reported.

Authorities said the main attacks — on churches and hotels — were carried out by seven suicide bombers.

A Sri Lankan security official characterized Thowheed Jamaath as a shell for the Islamic State and said it has been active in Kattankudy, an area in the eastern part of the country and home to one of its largest Muslim populations. The group’s leadership is believed to be based there, the official said.

The official said there could be additional explosives or potential suicide bombers.

“Right now, they are searching everywhere for possible bombs and people involved,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.

In Washington, President Trump called Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday morning to express condolences and received an update on the investigation. Trump pledged U.S. support in bringing the perpetrators to justice, and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the fight against global terrorism, a pool report said.

Earlier, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed “Islamic radical terror” for the attacks. He also spoke Monday morning with Wickremesinghe and pledged “all possible assistance” to Sri Lanka.

“This is America’s fight, too,” Pompeo said at a news conference. Although the Islamic State’s “caliphate” has been destroyed with the collapse of the group’s last strongholds in Syria, “radical Islamist terror remains a threat,” he said. “We have to remain active and vigilant, and it’s going to require attention.”

