“Despite being informed on the measures being taken on their demands, they (the prisoners) are continuing their hunger strike and did not take food this evening as well,” Ekanayake said in a statement.
Ex-lawmaker Duminda Silva’s surprise release Thursday has drawn widespread criticism, including from the U.N. human rights office and the U.S. ambassador in Sri Lanka. He’s widely seen as a favorite of Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa family, and had been serving a death sentence over the killing of a rival lawmaker from his own party in an election-related attack about 10 years ago.
Sri Lanka has not hanged a prisoner since 1976, although courts routinely pass death sentences.