Israel Weingarten, a first responder paramedic from Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, said that the Israeli victim was an ultra-Orthodox man in his 20s who has been transferred to the hospital in moderate to severe condition.
Video circulated on social media showing Israeli border police shoot the Palestinian man several times, although he was on the ground and apparently incapacitated.
Around the same time the footage was recorded, Israeli police used tear gas and crowd dispersal methods to clamp down on violent clashes near the scene of the attack.
The Israeli security forces “acted as quickly and decisively as expected, in front of a terrorist who tried to murder an Israeli citizen,” said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Twitter.
Israeli police said in a statement that in the hour following the attack, “false information has been circulated about additional events around the city in an attempt to heat up the area.”
Last week, a Palestinian man, who was a member of Hamas’ political wing and a resident of East Jerusalem, killed one Israeli man and injured four others after opening fire on a group of people near the entrance to a contested holy site in Jerusalem’s Old City.