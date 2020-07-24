The newspaper posted footage of staff members handing in their notices, saying the president of the outlet’s board had ignored calls from employees for the editor to be reinstated.
“The reason for Dull's dismissal was that he made it clear that he will not yield to blackmail,” around 100 staff members wrote in an open letter Wednesday. “His dismissal is a clear interference with the composition of our staff, and we cannot regard it any other way but as an overt attempt to apply pressure on Index.hu that will result in the decline of independent reporting.”
In his 10 years in power, Orban has been accused of systematically attacking media freedom, bringing news outlets under the control of his loyalists.
“Index is under such external pressure that could spell out the end of our editorial staff as we know it,” Dull wrote in June. “We will keep you updated on the developments here on the site as long as we can, as long as we are allowed. As long as we are free.”