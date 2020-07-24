BERLIN — The editorial board and 70 staff members at Hungary’s largest news site dramatically resigned Friday, as journalists battle to keep their editorial independence under the increasingly autocratic rule of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The mass resignations at Index.hu followed the sacking of editor in chief Szabolcs Dull after he warned in June that the site’s independence was at risk because of a proposed “organizational overhaul” following changes to its ownership structure.

The newspaper posted footage of staff members handing in their notices, saying the president of the outlet’s board had ignored calls from employees for the editor to be reinstated.

“The reason for Dull's dismissal was that he made it clear that he will not yield to blackmail,” around 100 staff members wrote in an open letter Wednesday. “His dismissal is a clear interference with the composition of our staff, and we cannot regard it any other way but as an overt attempt to apply pressure on Index.hu that will result in the decline of independent reporting.”

In his 10 years in power, Orban has been accused of systematically attacking media freedom, bringing news outlets under the control of his loyalists.

“Index is under such external pressure that could spell out the end of our editorial staff as we know it,” Dull wrote in June. “We will keep you updated on the developments here on the site as long as we can, as long as we are allowed. As long as we are free.”